A release clause in his contract means the Swedish international can leave the Millers for a bargain price of around £1 million and he is poised to be a wanted man this summer.

New boss Evans, who is only two weeks into his second spell in the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat, would love the 25-year-old to see out the final 12 months of his deal yet is realistic about the prospect of a sale.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

“We love him here, but we live in the real world and there are seven or eight big clubs in the Championship all looking at him,” the Scot said. “If he goes on that journey, we wish him every success.”

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Johansson is in his fourth season with Rotherham and the man who arrived as a raw prospect has developed into arguably the best shot-stopper in the second tier.

Evans is no stranger to outstanding keepers, having had Emi Martinez, who went on to World Cup glory with Argentina, on loan from Arsenal during his first stint at New York a decade ago.

“I've been fortunate to have Martinez in goal and Johansson in goal,” he said. “I've had two top goalkeepers. It'll be hard to replace someone of that quality.”

The Swede, who says he would be happy to stay with the Millers for another year if a move doesn't materialise, may also attract suitors from the Premier League and clubs in Europe.

“He's top class on the pitch and he's top class off it too,” Evans said.

Johansson is certain to be voted Rotherham United's Player of the Year for the second successive this season and earlier this week he received a similar accolade at the sports-awards evening organised by the Advertiser's sister paper, the Star.

His final game could come on Saturday in the last-day Championship home clash against Cardiff City.

Relegated Rotherham would love to end their season with a win and Johansson believes there is more chance of that now that Evans has walked through the door.

“Ever since he came into the building there's been a really big lift among us all,” the player said. “We need to start believing again and he's done a great job to get us on that path.”