Rotherham United trialist Harry Kite in action at Stamford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TWO-GOAL trialist Harry Kite is set to be handed a final chance to earn a contract with Rotherham United.

The attacking midfielder, who is a free agent after leaving Exeter City, did his prospects no harm by striking twice on his first outing, the 4-2 friendly win at Stamford on Friday.

Now, he is poised for more game-time in Tuesday's pre-season contest at Alfreton Town before the Millers decide whether to offer him a deal or allow him to leave.

The 24-year-old played as a ‘10’ against Stamford and that is a position being closely looked at by manager Steve Evans in the club's recruitment drive in the build-up to the 2024/25 League One campaign.

“The plan is for Harry to be around until the middle of next week,” the boss told the Advertiser after the Stamford clash. “Is he better than who we're talking to? Do we think he's done enough?

“We need to see a little bit more but, listen, you can do no more than score a couple of goals and be strong and keep running in.”

Kite joined Exeter as an eight-year-old and went on to make 102 appearances for them. He turned down a new contract with the third-tier Grecians because he wants to further his career.

“I feel that a move would benefit me, with new experiences and new challenges,” he said at the end of last term.

“It is emotional for me. It has been a really good stint, so I am happy with the contribution I have made throughout the seasons.”

He made his debut as a 17-year-old and helped Exeter win promotion from League Two. He played 44 times in the season after but that figure dwindled to 25 last year through a combination of injuries and City not starting him regularly because they knew he was leaving.

The player performed well in a Millers shirt before, inevitably, tiring late on as he hasn't had a club in the opening weeks of pre-season.

He scored an excellent goal in the first half, hitting a pinpoint shot into the far corner, and added an opportunist tap-in after the break.

“He's done all right," Evans said. “He certainly ticked a box rather than crossed a box. I thought his first finish was tremendous.

“It's hard as a kid to go and train on your own and then come to us.”