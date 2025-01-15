Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode.

ROTHERHAM United striker Josh Kayode is set for a new loan after his spell at Shrewsbury Town came to a premature end last weekend.

The 24-year-old was sent back to the Millers nursing a thigh injury that is expected to heal before the close of this month's transfer window.

Manager Steve Evans has told the Advertiser that other clubs are ready to take the former Republic of Ireland youth international who is out of contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium at the end of the season.

“Josh’s got a little niggle, I think it's seven to 10 days,” the boss said. “He will go back out on loan, that will be the plan.

“I had a little chat with him on Monday. He's a great kid. He's been so unlucky with injuries.

“The intention had been for Shrewsbury to keep him. But I understand, as a manager, how an injury changes things. There's interest in him from elsewhere anyway.”

The Shrews had a January release option in the deal.

Kayode, whose career has been blighted by injuries over the last two and half years, moved to the Croud Meadow in July and played only four times – scoring once – before suffering calf damage.

He returned to the Shrewsbury squad late in December and made two substitute appearances and one start before suffering his latest blow.