Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are targeting a ‘number 10’ as they seek to apply the finishing touches to a squad they hope will be in the League One promotion mix next season.

Manager Steve Evans has already held talks with a wide player and revealed today that a central attacker is also on his wish-list.

The boss, who today made trialist winger Jack Holmes his 13th summer signing, reckons that there could be up to three more arrivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

If he gets every player he wants, there is a chance a member of his present squad will depart, on top of transfer-listed centre-half Jamie McCart.

"We'd like a creative '10', someone in the hole, just to add to what we've got," Evans said after today's 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United, who were in the top flight last term, had ended the Millers' unbeaten pre-season record.

"We've got strength and pace in there. We've got good options in the attacking area with Jordan (Hugill), Jonson (Clarke-Harris) and Sam (Nombe). I think the young boy, Asapa (loanee Osong), when he came on today looked more like the player I've seen at Nottingham Forest. He's strong and physical and will score a goal.

“It's about fine-tuning and we're still trying to do a few bits of business.”

The manager says he had a long meeting with chairman Tony Stewart yesterday and then saw director of football recruitment Rob Scott this morning.

“We're maybe two or three players away from completing the squad,” he said. “Maybe the odd one will go out, but no-one who we would choose to keep.

“Things are likely, we're trying really hard. I met our chairman yesterday for a good three hours. We get the most fantastic support from him.He said: ‘Try to get it done, Steve. Go and speak to Rob and get it done.’

“Even if we didn't add to the squad, we're in good shape for a challenge in League One. We're just trying to add a few little bits that might be the icing on top of the cake.”

Rotherham were second best to the Blades up to the break before levelling three minutes into the second half when Holmes stated his claim for a contract by crossing for Joe Hungbo to score.

The clash was heading for a draw until goalkeeper Dillon Phillips spilled an 88th-minute shot from Sydie Peck and Louis Marsh tucked away the winner.

“I think it was a game of two halves,” Evans said. “I was speaking to (Blades manager) Chris (Wilder) before the game and he said: ‘We're as strong as we can be.’ They looked that in the first half and we looked a little bit wary of them, a little bit scared.

“We changed it a little bit at half-time, to be more solid and get on the ball more. I think that worked. In the second half, there was a real different intention.

“It's harsh for us to concede at the end but if you make a big error in goal you're going to concede a goal.

“It's a real class side that Chris has got. A lot of those players played in the Premier League last year.