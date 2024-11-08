Rotherham United boss Steve Evans at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

UNDER-FIRE manager Steve Evans said he understood the fury of fans after a derby-day defeat tonight added to Rotherham United's woes this season.

The Millers were comfortably beaten 2-0 by South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell and followers rounded on the boss and players on the final whistle.

Evans and his men had to run a gauntlet abuse as they left the pitch and headed down the tunnel which is situated directly next to the away end.

“I think they have a point when we are losing games,” the boss said. “I’ve never been one to criticise supporters, Ultimately they use their wages to come to watch our club.”

The loss was another low point in a League One campaign that is not living up to expectations and came only six days after an FA Cup first-round exit at the hands of League Two Cheltenham Town.

On recent evidence, the 14th-placed Millers don't look capable of challenging for a play-off spot and could have lost by a heavier margin this evening.

There had been boos during the game before the flashpoint at the end and Evans' believes the scenes were partly a consequence of lingering anger over the cup shame.

“That's a bit of a reaction after last week, to be fair,” he said. “Even at half-time, they were giving us a bit. I’m thinking that for the first 20 minutes we’ve been really good.

“But, listen, I am one of those people who is never going to disrespect Rotherham United fans because I love this club until the day I leave this earth.

“They can know for a fact that when we get home tonight I won’t sleep.

“I’m the manager. I'm a Celtic fan and I've been sat at Celtic Park and been critical of managers. You take the acclaim when it’s good and you are going to get a bit when supporters are not happy with what they are watching.”

Chairman Tony Stewart left his seat in the directors' box before the end of the contest, having spent much of the second half deep in conversation with chief operating officer Paul Douglas and director of football recruitment Rob Scott.

Rotherham fell behind in the first half to a Jon Russell effort and Stephen Humphrys' late strike completed their misery.

Offering his take on proceedings, Evans said: “We started the game really well. I think that for the first 20 minutes we were the better side and the Millers supporters were on their feet because they were suddenly seeing a really good performance.

“Then, for some reason, we almost flick a switch and concede a goal from a set-play. We’ve got outmuscled, like we have a couple of times this season. Then, until half-time, it got difficult for us.”

Jack Holmes had the visitors' only effort on target, seeing Ben Killip keep out his shot after the break when the score was still 1-0.

“In the second half, we missed a huge chance,” Evans said. “Goals change games in every level of football. I don’t think their goalkeeper knew anything about it. But we should score.”

Rotherham are now without a league match until the November 23 trip because of the international break.

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke said: “I thought we played some really good stuff in the first half and created plenty of chances. I was a little bit disappointed not to go in a couple ahead at the break.

“We had to defend well. Rotherham were always going to come at us a bit, but Ben pulled off a great save and we got a vital second.”