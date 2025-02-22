Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DISAPPOINTED boss Steve Evans conceded that his side were second best as Rotherham United suffered more derby-day misery at the hands of neighbours Barnsley today.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers deservedly went down on home soil in the South Yorkshire showdown, having lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Oakwell in November.

The teams were separated in the League One clash by a 52nd-minute penalty converted by Adam Phillips after Reece James' short back-header had resulted in goalkeeper Dillon Phillips upending Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barnsley were better than us all over the pitch,” said Evans after a 1-0 lunch-time reverse had left his side in 14th spot and with no hope of making a late play-off push.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“They played with more purpose than us, more desire, more of what you need in a derby.

“There were too many poor performances. How many players have done their job on the pitch? From a Rotherham perspective, it’s very few.

“We started the second half really well so it's a travesty that that's when they get their penalty. We had them hemmed in a bit. It's just bad play by Reece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham now have little to play for other than not slipping down the table towards the relegation places.

“We have to get on with it and work hard,” Evans said. “We're back in tomorrow.”

Both teams went into the contest with only one victory from their previous seven outings and Evans and Tykes counterpart Darrell Clarke were feeling the pressure.

“We tried to go on the front and take the game to them,” the Millers manager said. “We knew there would be nervous players in both boxes defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't do enough when we got in good areas. I can't remember their goalkeeper making a save.”

Clarke, whose team moved up a spot to 10th, said: “It was a performance of the kind we haven’t had enough of this season.

“We had to roll our sleeves up. We were really strong defensively as a unit. I thought the back three were magnificent and it is a pleasing three points for us. We’ve won the game with a really robust display.”