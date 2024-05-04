g

The Millers, playing for only the third time with the 61-year-old at the helm had won only four times this season but turned on the style in their last-day encounter with Cardiff City to triumph 5-2 at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Evans' impact following the sackings of Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson has been immediate and he will give himself little time off through the summer as he plots a revival of the club's fortunes.

Goals from centre-forwards Tom Eaves, 2, Jordan Hugill, 2, and Sam Nombe stunned the mid-table visitors who backed by a large, vocal away following.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson sits on the bench against Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Different managers and coaches have different styles,” Evans said. “I think the players were quite surprised that we went for three out-and-out strikers but we thought we would cause Cardiff problems.

“In the second half we had a sustained period of pressure and Cardiff are fortunate it was only five.

“You can see what the Rotherham public want: a team full of industry and endeavour with some quality within that.

“We have just given a brilliant send-off to the supporters who have suffered a long, hard season.

“The frontmen looked really threatening. The boys have been terrific since we came in. They have worked incredibly hard for the three games Paul (number two Raynor) and I have been here.”

Fans were disappointed to see goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to start on the bench in probably his last match in Rotherham colours but were able to give the Swedish international the reception he deserved when he came on in the last few minutes.

Evans is confident he can have the Millers challenging for an instant return to the Championship and said: “The future at this club is never in doubt. The DNA of the supporters is never going to the change. But the DNA of the team had changed today.

“I think we have set some things in motion that will carry us forward into the new season. The harder you work, the luckier you get.”

Rotherham led twice through Hugill and Eaves but each time they were pegged back and, after Cardiff responses from Nat Phillips and Ollie Tanner, the score was 2-2 early in the second half.

The home team then took control, sweeping to victory through an Eaves spot-kick, awarded for a trip on Hakeem Odoffin, a stunning strike from Nombe and Hugill's second goal.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut said: “Finishing 12th out of 24 teams is a really good season for us. It is a massive step forward for the club and I hope we can continue to build. My guys did a good job this season. In general, the season was successful.

