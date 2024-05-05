Rotherham United boss Steve Evans at yesterday's match against Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The boss has just started his second spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium and the drop to League One had already been confirmed before he returned with number two Paul Raynor just over a fortnight ago.

The Millers bade farewell to the second tier yesterday with a resounding 5-2 home triumph over Cardiff City and Evans is getting straight down to business in plotting a promotion push next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I won't have any days off,” he said after watching goals from Tom Eaves, 2, Jordan Hugill, 2, and Sam Nombe see off the Bluebirds. “Paul was shaking his head when I said: ‘I'll see you tomorrow for a couple of hours.’

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans at yesterday's match against Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“There's an expectation that's placed on the club to be playing at the top end of League One and getting into the Championship.

“If I'm fortunate enough to be the manager of this club in the Championship, there is no chance - none! - that this club will go down.”

Evans' first stint at New York a decade ago was filled with success as he led a promotion charge from League Two to the second tier and then kept the club in the higher division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his brief time back, he has analysed the players already at his disposal and will hold meetings with out-of-contract members of his squad on Tuesday to deliver his verdicts on their futures.

He says he and director of football recruitment Rob Scott have already started talking to summer targets.

“I already know what the resources are for next season,” the Scot said. “I know where our budget's going, I know the type of players I want to bring in, I know the type of players we want to keep.

“There will be an overhaul to a degree. I have to make sure my chairman is comfortable with the changes we're looking to make, on and off the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham's performance against Cardiff sparked the best home atmosphere for months and Evans, who enjoyed a series of special New York occasions between 2012 and 2015, wants more of the same next season.

“I know what the stadium is like when it's rocking,” he said. “We had so many good days.”