Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans used a dinner date with chairman Tony Stewart to reinforce his opinion that the club should do all that they can to hang on to Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys.

The pair met late last month when the future of two of the Millers' best players was one of the items under discussion.

Both are out of contract in the summer and will become free agents unless they agree to extend their stays at AESSEAL New York Stadium and sign new deals.

"I had a long meeting with the chairman," Evans said. "He's aware of my thoughts.

"My thoughts are that we should be trying to keep players of Odoffin's and Humphreys' standards. "

The club have yet to put offers on the table to either player.

League One Rotherham paid a fee during Paul Warne's managerial tenure to take Odoffin, now aged 26, from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in 2021.

He has gone on to make 131 appearances and score some crucial goals, including the New York winner against Middlesbrough in May 2023 that sealed Championship safety.

Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The midfielder can also play as a centre-half or right-back and has spent much of this season at the heart of the defence.

Former Manchester City youngster Humphreys, also aged 26, moved to South Yorkshire in 2022 after leaving Belgian side Waregem and has racked up 103 appearances.

The centre-back was left out of the squad for a spell earlier this term but has shone as a central defensive midfielder since the turn of the year.

Like Odoffin, he was a key figure in the second-tier survival campaign.

The likelihood remains that, even if fresh terms are put on the table, the duo will seek new challenges away from the Millers. Neither of them will be short of interest after enhancing their reputations during their time in South Yorkshire.

Also at the "working dinner" that Evans says lasted around four hours was vice-chairman Richard Stewart.

"I've passed on my views and the chairman will discuss them with his board members," the boss said.

Rotherham exercised their option to extend Odoffin's contract by 12 months at the end of last season.

It is understood that no such clause exists in Humphreys' deal.