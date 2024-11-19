Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATCH-WINNER Shaun McWilliams has put himself in the frame to kick-start his Rotherham United career with a League One start on Saturday, says manager Steve Evans.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfield made his return in tonight's Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash at Bradford City tonight following six weeks out with groin injury and scored the game's only goal after five minutes.

Evans described the summer signing, who has endured a frustrating start to his career at AESSEAL New York Stadium, as “the best player on the park by a country distance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers head to Crawley Town and McWilliams was in a group of players who impressed their boss as they ended the group phase of the competition with a 100 per cent record to earn a home tie in the first knockout stage.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I think three or four of them have proved a point that they can play in League One, not just the Bristol Street Motors Trophy,” the manager said. “It's been a good exercise.

“We identified a style to show the strengths that we have got. We did that in the first half and we had a great start: some great play from Joe (Hungbo) and Shaun scores.”

Rotherham have already earned £50,000 from the tournament and will bank a further £20,000 for winning Northern Group H and progressing to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To come to Bradford and leave top of the group with home advantage in the next round, that’s what we have achieved,” Evans said. “Plus, it’s a bit more money for the club, which is not going to go amiss.

“We’ve come here and won a game, and it’s only the second away win in two years.”

After a relatively even first half, the Bantams were the more dangerous side after the break and Evans claimed the home side had been overly aggressive.

“In the second half, it looked like there were one or two challenges where, had it been an EFL game, we might have expected a couple of Bradford players to be in the dressing room early,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a couple of naughty challenges. They are not players who normally do that and they are probably frustrated a little bit. I understand that part of it.”

Around 100 travelling fans braved freezing temperatures to watch their side triumph.

“Thank you to the people who came to support us," Evans said. "It's really appreciated. They stayed to the end and it's nice for them to see their team win away from home.”