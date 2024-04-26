g

The manager described as “wonderful” the news that Sid Barraclough, who received life-saving treatment in the East Stand after being taken ill during the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City, is now recovering well.

The supporter has been moved out of the intensive-care ward at Rotherham General Hospital and Evans is planning to go and meet him in person when the time is right.

“Hopefully I'll get the chance in the next few weeks to go and have a cup of tea and a chat with him,” the boss said. “I look forward to meeting him.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans at the Birmingham City game. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We wish him a good recuperation. Sid, if you're reading this ... everyone is with you, Pal. Keep going, be strong.”

Medical teams at New York received an ovation from fans of both clubs for the way in which they administered treatment before an ambulance arrived.

The match was suspended for more than 30 minutes and the players were taken off the pitch.

Evans was taking charge of his first Millers game since returning to the club for a second spell when the incident happened early in the first half.

The Scot said that Sid, who is now awake after being in an induced coma in hospital, had been in his thoughts all week.

“I've said it many times: once a Miller, always a Miller,” he added. “If one Miller bleeds, everyone bleeds. That was seen last Saturday.

“The players were off the pitch for what seemed like an eternity and people were just praying in support of the medical staff in the hope that they could keep him with us.”

