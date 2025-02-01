Steve Evans' plan on recruitment this weekend as Rotherham United's numbers fall again
The manager had spoken earlier this week of making only one more addition – a loan striker – to his League One squad.
But yesterday's sale of Cohen Bramall and an injury suffered by Mallik Wilks in today's 1-0 loss at leaders Birmingham City have added to his belief that more new faces are needed.
So far in the new year, six players have left AESSEAL New York Stadium and two have arrived.
"We're low on numbers," Evans said. "I don't control that side of it, as you know.
"I need to talk to Rob (director of football recruitment Scott) and the powers-that-be. That will be this evening or tomorrow morning.
"One thing I know is that I won't be let down by the board and (chairman) Tony Stewart. If we need some help ... they've never failed to give me help or any other managers help.
"We do have irons in the fire. We want to bring in players we feel will make a difference to us."
The players to have departed permanently are left-back Bramall, centre-half Jamie McCart, midfielder Christ Tiehi and loanees Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong while young forward Ciaran McGuckin has gone out on loan.
"Three or four of those who have gone wouldn't have played for us anyway," Evans said.
Wilks' groin issue is a big blow and Rotherham already had midfielders Shaun McWilliams and Alex MacDonald in the treatment room.
The Millers' top target is a young attacker with a club in Scotland and they are still waiting to hear whether he will be allowed to move south of the border until the end of the season.
"Nothing has happened yet," Evans said. "I've got my phone on. There are options other than him."
Rotherham took the lead at St Andrew's through Sam Nombe but were pegged back by a City outfit now unbeaten in 17 matches and lost to a late penalty converted by £15-million man Jay Stansfield.
"I'm proud of our display," Evans said. "It was a really good, disciplined performance. This is a top Birmingham side built on multi millions of pounds."
