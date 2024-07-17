Jake Hull scores in one of this three senior starts for Rotherham United.

JAKE Hull will be handed an opportunity to resurrect his Rotherham United career as he enters the final year of his contract following two seasons in the non-league wilderness, says manager Steve Evans.

Now aged 22, the centre-half was considered a top prospect as he came through the youth set-up and made three first-team appearances in the 2021/22 campaign

However, after signing a three-year deal the following August, his progress has stalled and he has yet to add to his number of Millers senior outings.

Evans, who took the hot-seat in April, said: “Jake will have an opportunity to shine as we go through pre-season.”

Mosborough-based Hull, who moved to Rotherham from Sheffield United as a teenager, scored twice in three Papa Johns Trophy group-stages victories for the Millers.

Later that season, he made his EFL bow when he played in seven League Two games while on loan at Hartlepool United.

Since then, though, his loans have been in National League North with Boston United and then Buxton.

The Millers have just spent a week north of the border on a boot camp in the coastal resort of St Andrews.

Hull and some other youngsters have been training in the club's academy set-up and didn't go on the trip.

Evans now plans to use the friendly fixtures before August 10 League One opening day to gauge their potential.

“We've got enough games to look at them,” he said. “We want to do that, we want to judge them properly. If they're ready to be a part of us, that's what will happen.”

The pre-season schedule resumes this Friday at Stamford, followed by a game the following day at Spalding United. After that, it's Alfreton Town away on Tuesday, Sheffield United at home on July 27, Grimsby Town away on July 30 and Doncaster Rovers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on August 3.

Any young pros not in his first-team thinking for 2024/25 will be allowed to go out on loan, Evans said.