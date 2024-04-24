New Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

The Millers today took the first steps in their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign by activating 12-month extension clauses in the contracts of Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin.

Evans has returned for a second spell in the hot-seat and, importantly, he has been named 'manager' rather than assuming the ‘head coach’ role of his predecessor, Leam Richardson, whose brief was to focus solely on preparing the first team for games.

The 61-year-old intends to be a busy man in the summer and there will be a significant number of new arrivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

His is the opinion that will hold most sway as he works in tandem with director of football recruitment Rob Scott on bringing new players to the club.

He said: “The chairman (Tony Stewart) and Richard (Stewart, vice-chairman) were very clear in their message to me: ‘You're coming back to be the manager, like you were before.’ That gives me a wider remit.

“I'm fortunate that I know Rob Scott from the past. We've got a really good understanding and relationship. We're totally in agreement how we see it going forward.

“When we write out the positions we are looking to recruit for, myself and Paul (number two Raynor) will sit down and write the DNA of the type of player we want.

“We'll have an idea of players, of course we will. We know of a lot of players. And Rob will too. Then we'll put it together.

“Ultimately, it will be my decision to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ within the confines of the resources set by the board.”

Meanwhile, Evans will look to offer new long-term deals to Rathbone and Odoffin, both of whom were approaching the end of their three-year contracts until the club this afternoon exercised their right to extend.

The Scot, who won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, in his first spell, has inherited a squad already relegated to the second tier and is prepared to stand or fall by his own efforts in sparking a revival.

That's why the last word on recruitment matters to him.

“You take ownership of building the team,” he said. “I wouldn't be a manager who blamed results on other people at the club. When you're in control of it and don't win enough matches, you pay the price.