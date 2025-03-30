Steve Evans during Rotherham United's clash with Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have turned to former coach Matt Hamshaw after today parting company with manager Steve Evans today.

The Scot has paid the price for a poor League One campaign after pledging to challenge for promotion and leaves along with assistant boss Paul Raynor and coaches Gary Mills and Ian Pledger.

Hamshaw is returning to AESSEAL New York Stadium to take charge until the end of the season and will have goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington working with him.

Both were part of Paul Warne's backroom staff before they moved on to Derby County in October 2022.

Evans' last match was yesterday's dismal 4-0 loss against Crawley Town when fans turned on him during the match at AESSEAL New York Stadium and called for him to be fired.

The Scot talked in his after-match press conference of hoping he would be given more time, so it's almost certain it's a sacking rather than a mutually-agreed farewell.

The Millers said in a statement: "Rotherham United can confirm that, following a meeting between the chairman and manager this morning, the club have parted company with first-team manager Steve Evans with immediate effect.

Steve was re-appointed in April last year, taking charge of 50 games in all competitions during his most recent tenure.

"The club can also confirm that Matt Hamshaw, together with Andy Warrington and other staff to be confirmed, will take charge of first-team matters with immediate effect until the end of the season."

Evans signed a three-year deal when he came back to New York following a previous successful spell a decade earlier.

Hamshaw's first match at the helm will be Tuesday's trip to Northampton Town.

He and Warrington left Derby earlier this season.