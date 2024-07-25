Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT'S a “little pup” against a “big boy” and Steve Evans wouldn't have it any other way.

Rotherham United's home clash with South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United this Saturday is only a friendly but the Millers boss relishes any contest against a side from the Steel City, whether it's the Blades or Sheffield Wednesday.

“I love playing against them,” Evans said. “Why wouldn't you? We've always got a point to prove, haven't we?

“We're always that little pup looking up at the big boys. It's great. That's no disrespect to anyone. It's the nature of the size of the clubs.”

Chris Wilder's men head to S60 as a Championship outfit following last term's Premier League relegation while Wednesday are in the same league.

Rotherham will do battle in the division below next term but their manager is more than happy to be in the hot-seat at AESSEAL New York Stadium rather than at Bramall Lane or Hillsborough.

“We're very proud of what we are, we're very proud of our history,” Evans said.

“Where do we sit in the levels of clubs? We're debt-free, we have a fantastic stadium, a fantastic owner and fans who would die for our club.

“We're in really good shape. I don't think that can be said about the big Sheffield clubs. But they're both great, traditional clubs.”

The Millers, who have three wins and a draw from their four pre-season fixtures so far, have made 12 summer signings and most, if not all, will be on show this weekend.

It's a first test against league opposition as the club gear up for their bid to make an immediate return to the second tier.

Blades have also been recruiting and their new arrivals include former Rotherham loan striker Kieffer Moore, attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare and full-backs Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum.

“This is the game when we start to get a little bit more serious,” Evans said. “They've made some great signings. Well done, Chris Wilder, a friend of mine.

“Players will be playing at New York in front of a sizeable crowd. Our supporters will be looking to see what our team is like.”

Last July, the Blades set an away attendance record of 3,799 at the stadium as they were beaten 1-0 in a friendly by a first-half goal from Andre Green.