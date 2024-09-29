Jack Holmes on the attack for Rotherham United at Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans has hailed the impact of the wingers he threw into the fray during Rotherham United's 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town.

The Millers have generally adopted a 4-3-1-2 formation and played with limited width during the early stages of their League One campaign.

But with his team trailing 1-0 at Croud Meadow yesterday, Evans brought on left-sided Joe Hungbo at half-time in a switch to 4-4-2 and then introduced Jack Holmes on the opposite side on the hour mark.

The new shape worked and the visitors, playing much better in the second half, hit back with a 70th-minute penalty from another substitute, Jonson Clarke-Harris, to earn a point.

“Joe was good, Jack was good,” Evans said. “They gave us a different dimension. We played expansively and wide.

“Joe is a really good player. He's had a few niggles and we've got him fit enough in the last week or so to be on the pitch on a regular basis. He gives you a spark.

“Jack gave us a real presence.”

Evans made four substitutions in all, replacing striker Sam Nombe with Hungbo and left-back Reece James with Cohen Bramall at the break and then introducing Holmes for Alex MacDonald on the wing and Clarke-Harris for Jordan Hugill up front.

‘Number 10’ Mallik Wilks had moved into the front two at the start of the second half in the system switch.

“I said to the staff that I'd take responsibility for the changes,” Evans said. “I'd rather try to win, I've always played that way.”

It remains to be seen whether Rotherham go with width again at Cambridge on Tuesday night.

James was taken off against the Shrews because the boss thought that Bramall's searing pace could be a weapon. It turned out to be the correct decision as the latter was a real attacking threat and turned in his best display of the season.

Evans thought that referee Sam Purkiss had a decent game but reckoned the London official erred badly when he booked Reece for time-wasting at throw-ins in the first half at a time when the Millers were a goal down.

“If you take that in isolation, it's pathetic,” the manager said.

“We wanted to bring on a different type of full-back. The substitution had nothing to do with the yellow card.”