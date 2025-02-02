Hakeem Odoffin in action for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A FLASHPOINT between two Rotherham United players in yesterday's League One showdown at Birmingham City has been played down by manager Steve Evans.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and stand-in right-back Hakeem Odoffin clashed angrily as the home side equalised at St Andrew's early in the second half.

The latter failed to win a header, leading to a nod-down from Lyndon Dykes and Jay Stansfield pouncing from close range to put the Blues on their way to a 2-1 win.

“It was just words,” said Evans who pointed the finger of blame at a different player after poor defending had seen the Millers relinquish the lead.

“Haks shouldn't get caught in that position, but it was Reece James who gave the ball away needlessly. That encourages the cross that comes into the box and Haks gets caught under it.”

It was the second time in eight days that Odoffin, who later gave away the penalty that led to City's winner, had missed a header and the opposition had taken advantage.

“He got caught under one at Burton Albion last week,” Evans said. “It's a learning curve. Otherwise, he was outstanding against Birmingham.”

The boss was involved in heated exchanges himself at St Andrew's, first arguing with Blues counterpart Chris Davies at the final whistle and then confronting home midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman who had won the spot-kick in a tangle with Odoffin.

Rotherham United's Dillon Phillips at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans didn't think the penalty should have been awarded a penalty, but became embroiled with the City player over a different incident.

“They were talking about a foul on Taylor at the end of the game,” Davies revealed. “I think Rotherham thought Taylor was down for too long, but he had blood coming out of his nose.

“From my point of view, it’s football. The opposition have just lost a game, they’re not happy about it. Whatever is said out there, we just move on from it.”