Jamie McCart during his time with Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are in the process of deciding whether they need to bring in a new centre-half during the January transfer window following the sale of Jamie McCart.

The Millers are a man light in their defence following the 27-year-old's move to back to Scotland earlier this week to join Hearts.

When asked by the Advertiser after yesterday's 0-0 League One draw at Huddersfield Town if the club would be signing a replacement, manager Steve Evans replied: “We're debating it now.”

Judging by the boss's further comments, Rotherham may come to the conclusion that they already have enough cover at their disposal.

Hakeem Odoffin and Zak Jules have become the first-choice picks at the heart of the backline, Sean Raggett is closing in on a fitness after a knee issue and back-in-favour Cameron Humphreys, now operating as a midfielder, has spent most of his career in that department.

In addition, the Millers have a left-back who could deputise if necessary.

“We've got Sean becoming available to us again,” Evans said. “Cam can play back there. I think he just had a little spell where he wasn't defending properly and doing his job right. I think this positional change will help him sort it.

“And Reece James played probably 15 games there when he was with Sheffield Wednesday.”

Evans' recruitment priorities this month are a centre-forward and a midfielder and he would also like to add a wide man to his squad.

“What we're trying to do with the amount of finance we have to strengthen the squad is make sure we look after the positions where we feel we still need improving,” he said.

“We still need to improve in the middle of the park and we need a different type of striker to Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jordan Hugill.”

For the last two matches, Rotherham have selected Sam Nombe and loanee Mallik Wilks, who usually plays out wide, as their strikeforce.

“We've deployed Mallik up there but we don't kid ourselves,” Evans said. “Mallik played 30 or 40 games there for Hull City when they got out of League One, but I don't see him as a natural striker.”