Rotherham United's Jonson Clarke-Harris up against old club Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have their fingers crossed that Jonson Clarke-Harris's absence will be a short one after the striker damaged his hamstring in the act of scoring against his former club yesterday.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing put the Millers 3-1 ahead in the League One clash against Peterborough United with a powerful shot on the stroke of half-time at the Weston Homes Stadium.

He fell to the turf seconds later and didn't appear for the second half in which the home side fought back to earn a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He felt a twinge in his hamstring when he struck the ball,” manager Steve Evans confirmed.

“We had to make the change. When somebody does that you can't send them back out.”

Initial checks after the match have given Rotherham cause for optimism but they will know more when the 30-year-old is properly tested at their Roundwood training base.

“On assessment, we're hoping it's not too bad,” Evans said.

When Hakeem Odoffin was sidelined by a minor hamstring issue last month, the midfielder missed only two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans admitted that being forced to take off Clarke-Harris and replace him with Jordan Hugill had hit Rotherham's chances of winning the match.

“It affected us because we'd really worked on a structure on Thursday and Friday to affect the central midfield and Jonno was a big part of that," he said. "It changes slightly when you introduce Jordan because he's not worked on it as much as Jonno has.”

Some observers thought that the centre-forward had suffered the injury as he ran away after hitting the back of the net, but Evans revealed that that wasn’t what happened.

“It was nothing to do with his celebration,” the boss said. “His celebration was muted out of respect for the Posh fans.”

The Millers have a clear week and are next in action on Saturday when Wrexham are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.