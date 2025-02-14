Rotherham United loanee Dan Gore. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans scoffed at speculation that new boy Dan Gore can't handle the demands of senior football as he revealed details of the foot problem that will keep the Rotherham United loan youngster out of action for the next few weeks.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester United midfielder played once for the Millers before being sidelined by injury - a repeat of his experience at Port Vale a year earlier.

That led to inaccurate suggestions in some quarters that the 20-year-old wasn't mentally ready for the step up into senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's total madness from people in dark bedrooms on social media,” Evans said. “Dan has just been unlucky.

Rotherham United loanee Dan Gore. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Erik ten Hag (former Manchester United boss) absolutely loved him and had him in and around the first-team environment.

“The kid went to Port Vale and got an injury and then went back to Manchester United and got injured again. He got himself back to fitness and then came to us.”

Gore, an England youth international who has played in the Premier League for the Red Devils, has suffered a hairline fracture of his metatarsal bone and Evans suggested his length of absence will be “the best part of a month”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prospect impressed on his Rotherham debut at Birmingham City on February 1, coming off the bench and setting up a goal for Sam Nombe.

Talking about the injury, Evans said: These things can happen at any time. It can be when you're under duress or even when you're just walking. Dan will be back before the end of the season.

“We worked really hard to get him here because other clubs in League One wanted him. He played for us at Birmingham and everyone could see that he'd come from somewhere higher and was a real talent.

“He's really down about it, we're really down about it. What do you do? You put your shoulders back and deal with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Millers will discover this afternoon how long Sean Raggett's latest spell in the treatment room will last for.

The former Portsmouth centre-half has been plagued by knee complaints since his summer arrival and is only just into double figures for appearances.

After reporting more trouble after the February 4 Vertu Trophy clash with Bradford City, he saw a specialist on Wednesday and has a follow-up appointment today.

“Sean's been on the pitch for us 11 times after hardly missing a game in the previous four years,” Evans said. “We miss him. A fit and ‘at it’ Sean is a big plus for us.”