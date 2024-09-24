Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​THE battle to be Rotherham United's first-choice goalkeeper is so intense that manager Steve Evans reckons he has two number ones at his disposal.

Dillon Phillips has started all seven League One games so far while Cameron Dawson has been restricted to outings in the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

But Evans says that it remains a neck-and-neck call who to select in the Millers net.

“Every time we've picked a team, we've looked at Dillon and we've looked at Cameron,” the boss said. “We're thinking: ‘There's absolutely nothing in this, nothing at all.’”

Phillips just got the nod over summer signing Dawson for the opening-day clash at Exeter City on August 10, with Evans not making a final decision until lunch-time on the day of the game.

Since then, the former Cardiff City man, who was understudy to Viktor Johansson last season, has done enough to retain his place, his manager reckons.

“As I've said to Cameron, – and I don't mind saying it publicly – has Dillon made errors or has he made important saves?” Evans said. “The answer is, he's made important saves.

“Could Cameron do that? Yes, I believe he could. Both of our goalkeepers are proper number ones. There isn't a ‘one’ and a ‘two’ here.”

Meanwhile, the draw for the FA Cup first round will take place on BBC TV at 7pm on October 14. Rotherham will play in the opening round for the first time since 2021 following their relegation from the Championship.