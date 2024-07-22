Former Rotherham United centre-forward Tom Eaves. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TOM Eaves had a choice of destinations when he decided to part company with Rotherham United, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The striker, who had a year left on his deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium, left earlier this month to join the Millers' League One rivals, Northampton Town, on a two-year contract that contains an extension option.

The Cobblers had to fight off interest from elsewhere to land their man who had endured a tough 18 months in South Yorkshire before finally making his mark and finishing as last season's top scorer in the Championship relegation campaign with six goals.

“He had two or three clubs interested in him, it wasn't just Northampton,” Evans said. “Northampton stepped forward with, in Tom's words, “a brilliant financial package”. It just shows you the strength of League One.”

Eaves was signed during Paul Warne's managerial tenure and then largely ignored when Matt Taylor was in charge. The Liverpudlian's first goals came in Leam Richardson's short-lived reign and he was on target again after Evans took the hot-seat in April.

Scarred by his experiences under Taylor, the player was looking to leave as last season drew towards a close, Evans claims.

“Tom had never really settled when I arrived at the club,” the boss said. “He wanted to go and we allowed his representatives to continue to talk to people.

“Nothing changes with me: if you don't want to be at Rotherham United we'll find a way for you to go, whether that's for a transfer fee or for nothing.”

The Millers and Eaves ended their association by mutual consent, allowing the centre-forward to move to the Cobblers as a free agent.

Evans is back for a second spell at the helm, after leading Rotherham from League Two to the second tier a decade ago, and is busy restoring the fighting spirit that had faded away following Warne's exit in September 2022.

“The one thing a player has to want to do is wear the shirt,” the Scot said. “If the people above me in the club - and I can't speak for them - maybe have any regrets in the last two years it's that that feeling wasn't quite there.

“Our supporters aren't shy about telling me what they think of the last couple of years. I think they know that was missing. What we have to do is put players in a Rotherham shirt who will give the same effort and commitment that the supporters would if they were picked.”

Evans was sorry to see the frontman, a popular figure in the Millers camp, depart.

“I've always liked Eavesy,” he said. “He works extremely hard. He'll miss a chance but, my God, he takes chances. His pedigree in League One with Gillingham and Hull City is there for all to see.

“He's a lovely kid. I enjoyed spending time with him. He's one of those lads: he's very charismatic, he's always got a bit of fun about him, he's always got a few stories and jokes to tell.”

Meanwhile, Joe Newell, who spent four seasons with Rotherham after moving from Peterborough United in 2015, has been named captain of Hibernian.

The left winger, now aged 31, joined the Scottish Premiership club in 2019.