Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Rotherham United against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

PENALTY ace Jonson Clarke-Harris came to the rescue in Rotherham United's hour of need despite nursing an injury in the build-up to yesterday's League One clash against Shrewsbury Town.

The striker had picked up a calf knock in the home match with Birmingham City and had been a fitness concern ahead of the trip to Croud Meadow.

Tests revealed the damage wasn't serious and he readily agreed to be part of the squad.

“Jonson went for a scan on Tuesday,” Evans said. “It showed there was nothing major.

“I said to him: ‘I need to put you on the bench, I might need you to go on and lead that line.’

“Jonson being Jonson, he said: ‘Name me to start, Gaffer, or name me on the bench, whatever is best.’”

Clarke-Harris replaced Jordan Hugill in the 60th minute when Rotherham were trailing 1-0 and ten minutes later converted a spot-kick to earn them a point.

Evans' usual policy is to not select players unless they are completely fit, but his squad was already lacking a trio of key men in Sean Raggett, Liam Kelly and Hakeem Odoffin and he didn't want another major absentee.

“We were without massive players,” the boss said. “Jonson comes on at 70 per cent. The kid's got a heart the size of Big Ben.”

He insisted the centre-forward would have started if he'd had a totally clean bill of health.

“Jonson wasn't dropped,” he said. “Jonson wouldn't have deserved to have been dropped.”

Meanwhile, Evans reiterated that he has "two number ones" at his disposal for the goalkeeper jersey after demoting Dillon Phillips to a substitute's role and handing summer signing Cameron Dawson a League One debut against the Shrews.

The former had started all of the previous seven third-tier matches this season, with the latter restricted to outings in the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

“It was time to freshen it up,” the manager said. “There are two number ones here. Cam's had to sit and be patient. If Dillon has to now sit and be patient, I don't really care. I pick the team honestly.”

Dawson was beaten by a first-half header from George Lloyd but otherwise had a quiet afternoon.

“Let's put it frankly, he's had nothing to do, Evans added. "It was catching practice.”