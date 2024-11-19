Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are set to hand an opportunity to some of their fringe men when they head to Bradford City tonight to complete their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group-stage programme.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two victories from their opening two matches, the Millers have already qualified for the knockout section of the tournament.

This evening's clash is a chance to give game-time to players who are short of competitive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means players like midfielder Shaun McWilliams and winger Joe Hungbo are in line to feature while there could be a place for young striker Ciaran McGuckin who has been recalled from his loan at Yeovil Town.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We're already through so we can be fanciful with that when it comes to team selection,” manager Steve Evans said.

“We will work hard on the training ground and go to Bradford and represent ourselves as best we can.”

League Two Bradford have a win and draw to their name in the competition, which means they have also qualified for the next stage and that Mansfield Town and Newcastle United United Under-21s are out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only thing really up for grabs tonight is a home draw in the first round of the knockout phase.

The group winners will play on their own turf while the runners-up must travel.

The Bantams trail the Millers by two points and can go above Evans' men only with a victory in 90 minutes.

If Rotherham top Northern Group H, they will play at AESSEAL New York Stadium against one of the following sides: Huddersfield Town Tranmere Rovers, Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Crewe Alexandra, Lincoln City or Aston Villa U-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they finish second, they face a trip to Stockport County, Wrexham, Morecambe, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Doncaster Rovers or Chesterfield.

The Millers won the tournament in 2022, when it was known as the Papa Johns Trophy, beating Sutton United 4-2 in extra time in the final.

“It's the one cup competition where our fans, our chairman, all of us, can go to Wembley,” Evans said. “We will try to have a positive competition.

“I want to be the next manager up in that box celebrating with the fans. We are treating the competition with respect.”