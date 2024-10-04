Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe celebrates his goal at Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans is hoping a freak late winner is the goal that will kick-start Rotherham United's stuttering season and turn nice-guy record signing Sam Nombe into a mean-eyed hitman.

The Millers ended their 45-match wait for an away victory on Tuesday night at Cambridge United with a stoppage-time effort that the boss memorably described as going in off the centre-forward's “arse”.

Evans has warmed to Nombe the person and now wants to see more of the finishing that prompted Rotherham to spend more than £1 million on acquiring his services from Exeter City just over a year ago.

He's looking for the player to go on a scoring run and help the team climb higher in League One than their present 17th spot.

“We hope that goal is significant for him,” the manager said. “Strikers thrive on confidence.

“I've got to know Sam since I came in in April and he's the kind of guy you want your daughter to come home with.

“He's such a nice kid. But as I remind him: ‘I don't want a nice kid, I want a ruthless striker.’”

Tuesday's 92nd-minute clincher – Nombe's first league strike of the campaign – went over the line after the 25-year-old went down in the penalty area and Joe Powell's ball forward bounced off his rear end.

“We'd all said we'd one going in off someone's backside to give us a win,” Evans said. “Young Sam had a big smile on his face when he left the Abbey Stadium and when he came in for training on Thursday. It was good to see him like that.”

The Millers, who are at home to Reading tomorrow, are expected to contend for promotion this term after a 14-signing summer rebuild.

However, a record of two victories, four draws and three losses has kept them in the bottom half of the table.

“We cannot try any harder, the boys can't give any more,” Evans said. “It's not a lack of quality, it's about getting the quality out of the locker.

“I relate football to golf. There are a lot of clubs in your bag and you need to get them all out and use them properly.”