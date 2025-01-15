Steve Evans' message to agents in Rotherham United January signings mission
The manager is in the market for reinforcements to keep his improving squad moving up the League One table but has yet to make any signings.
“Agents continue to phone us every day,” he said. “I hope they keep ringing because they might say a name that we like.”
He hasn't ruled out a new arrival before the home clash with Charlton Athletic on Saturday when the Millers will be seeking to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.
“Probably 50:50, 60:40 in our favour,” he said when asked about the prospects of an incoming by the weekend.
He is seeking new faces who are already match-fit rather than ones who have been out of favour elsewhere.
“I'm asking our supporters just to be a little bit patient,” he said. “We want to bring in players who have had minutes and are playing.”
There have been five outgoings – Christ Tiehi, Jamie McCart, Ciaran McGuckin, Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong – and Evans isn't expecting any more unless substantial money is put on the table.
“We can't lose any more, can we?” he said. “We'd be struggling to name a side. We've no plans to let anyone go out.
“We've always said that everyone has a value, but I think our chairman would be very hesitant in taking the numbers down any more than he's done. Those decisions lie with the board of directors.
“There are no conversations about anyone going out that I'm aware of.”