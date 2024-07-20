Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans is hitting the road tomorrow as he seeks to put the finishing touches to a Rotherham United squad he wants to see competing for League One promotion next season.

After friendly games yesterday and today, the manager has given his players Sunday off.

But there will be no rest for the Scot, who has made 12 signings so far this summer, as he meets up with a target.

“It's a long Friday and Saturday and I'm travelling to see a player on Sunday,” he told the Advertiser.

The Millers followed up yesterday's 4-2 triumph at Stamford with a 1-1 draw today at another team from the Southern League Premier Central Division, Spalding United, to remain unbeaten in four pre-season matches.

“It was a competitive game,” Evans said. “The aim was to get 90 minutes into some of the players. The boys were in this morning and had a running session. The fitness levels are high. It was a great workout.”

The home side took an early lead but Rotherham quickly hit back through Sam Nombe's fifth goal in three outings and they spurned a flurry of late chances to claim victory against spirited opposition.

Nineteen-year-old trialist Jared Lyons, who had been part of the club's boot camp in Scotland, played a full game in midfield but didn't stand out while first-year pros Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres saw action off the bench.

“I'm pleased with a couple of youngsters who came on to the pitch,” Evans said.

The squad have been made to sweat since returning at the end of June and are ready for 24 hours of downtime.

“There was a little cheer today when I said to the players that they could have tomorrow off,” the boss smiled. “They've spent a lot of hours on the training ground running and working hard. After doing distance, from Monday we'll work on sharpness.”

Nombe looked sharp and 34-year-old new boy Alex MacDonald, a man for several positions and someone who was with Evans at Stevenage last term, excelled at right-back, putting in a series of quality crosses and making a crucial last-ditch intervention in defence.

The manager recalled a match last term when MacDonald came up against Portsmouth right-back Joe Rafferty who is now a Miller and was rested today after featuring against Stamford.

“I've seen Alex at right-back before,” Evans said. “He has great banter with Joe because Alex was named Man of the Match when Pompey drew with Stevenage last season in a great, end-to-end game. Macca was brilliant. You can see the quality the kid's got.

“I've already said, he won't play 30/40 games next season, but when he gets on the pitch he will make a big contribution. You could see our supporters today shaking his hand when he came off because they know what they're getting.”