Rotherham United centre-back Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United tonight face a team that manager Steve Evans is tipping will be in the Championship next season.

The League One Millers are at home to third-placed Wycombe Wanderers who will leapfrog Wrexham and move into an automatic promotion spot if they win at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The boss is hoping to welcome two players back to his squad after injury for one of the toughest challenges his side will face in this campaign.

Centre-half Zak Jules has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury while striker Jordan Hugill sat out last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Exeter City because of a groin strain.

Evans has his fingers crossed at the weekend that both would be declared fit for this evening's clash but there is no guarantee that either player will be available.

"Tuesday is a real test for us," he said. "Wycombe, for me, are a team that will be promoted. I think that they and Birmingham City will be the two that go up automatically.

"I think Wrexham will also grace the Championship because they're good enough to be promoted in the play-offs."

Evans admits that he had one eye on tonight when he selected his side for the home encounter with Exeter three days ago.

"We have to make sure we've got fresh legs," he said. "If we're not fresh against Wycombe, it will be a long night."

Liam Kelly made his return from a month-long injury and illness absence against Exeter and played well in midfield.

Evans must now decide whether the 35-year-old should start again so soon after coming back.

The game is the third tier's only fixture this evening. It had originally been scheduled for January but had to be rearranged when Wycombe were in FA Cup action.

The Chairboys' Millers old boy, Kieran Sadlier, has been sidelined by injury since October but former New York loanee Fred Onyedinma could be in their squad.

They have lost only twice in their last 13 matches, with one of those defeats - a 1-0 reverse - coming at home to Wrexham last Saturday.