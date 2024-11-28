Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE severity of the sickness bug that swept through the Rotherham United camp has been revealed by manager Steve Evans.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were missing a number of regular first-teamers as they went down to a 1-0 League One defeat at Crawley Town last weekend while other players managed to make the trip despite feeling unwell.

Liam Kelly, Sam Nombe and Joe Rafferty were left at home, Ben Hatton had to leave the team hotel and, of the other men who were under the weather, Joe Powell started, Jordan Hugill came on as a substitute and Reece James remained in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Kellys and the Nombes, they've lost around four kilos in weight,” Evans said. “Tongue in cheek, if we're having banter, I could be doing with a bit of that! In reality, I don't want it because I've seen how sick the boys were.

Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Liam is a man who I have huge respect for. He wanted to get in his car and come down and so did Sam, but they were badly ill. Jordan could hardly talk.”

Strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Esapa Osong were pushed into starts in West Sussex even though the pair were only just returning after six-week injury absences.

“We had to play Jonno and we had to play Esapa,” Evans said. “The plan had been for both of them to come off the bench, but the illnesses forced us to say: ‘You have to play.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All players have since been given a clean bill of health and, with no Millers match this weekend, they are preparing for next Tuesday's visit to AESSEAL New York Stadium of Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, Jamie McCart is expected to return to full training tomorrow and give himself a chance of being named in the matchday 18 against the Imps.

The centre-half has been out since suffering calf damage during the warm-up at Leyton Orient on October 22.

“He will be back in the main group if he ticks his last boxes and 100 per cent that would put him in contention for the Lincoln game,” Evans said.

The Millers are training every day, including Sunday, in the build-up to the match.

“The boys are going to be putting some hours in and working hard,” Evans said.