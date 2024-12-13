Steve Evans has his say on the fall of Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys
The former Manchester City youngster was a star man in his first season at AESSEAL New York Stadium, in 2022/23, when his performances in central defence helped Matt Taylor's Millers achieve second-tier survival.
However, he has fallen out of favour under Evans, who was appointed in April following the club's return to the lower division, and has failed to make the 18 for the last two matches.
“As a management staff, we have an expectation of a certain level of performance from our players,” the boss said.
“If the players consistently fall below it and other people step above it, then the other people will be given the shirt.”
Humphreys has slipped to fifth-choice centre-half, behind Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Jamie McCart and Hakeem Odoffin who is primarily a midfielder but can fill in at the heart of the rearguard.
“No-one can dispute that Sean and Jules were excellent against Lincoln City and Haks and Jules were excellent against Tranmere Rovers,” Evans said. “Then Jamie comes on against Tranmere.”
Humphreys was publicly called out by his manager after errors in defeats at Leyton Orient and Crawley Town and may be one of the players who have been advised to seek new clubs in the January transfer window.
Another might be defender Cohen Bramall who, like his teammate, featured in the Championship but is now finding himself surplus to requirements.
“Cameron has to get his head down, work hard and get back in,” Evans said. “He'll embrace the challenge, as will Cohen at left-back. If they come back in, it has to be for the right reasons.”
Humphreys' chances of a return have improved as Raggett has picked up his third injury of the campaign and may be forced to spend more time in the treatment room.
The Millers are at home to Northampton Town tomorrow and seeking a third successive New York league win that could lift them close to mid-table.
