Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has backed the decision that saw old boy Danny Ward sent off and Rotherham United's opponents reduced to ten men in last weekend's Yorkshire derby.

Ward, who played a part in the Millers' Championship survival great escape back in 2016, received a straight red card within five minutes of coming on as a substitute for Huddersfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

Man in the middle Sebastian Stockbridge took action after the attacker had made a running jump towards Jamie McCart in the 72nd minute in an attempt to win the ball and caught the home centre-half in the face with his leading arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's a red card,” Evans said. “I think the fourth official was clear, the assistant referee was clear and the referee was clear.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“At the time, I wasn't sure When I looked back at it on the video, that's not the Danny Ward I know and love.

“He just timed it wrong. But if you time it wrong in the modern game and you put your elbow in somebody's nose, you're going to go off.”

Huddersfield, who are considering an appeal, had arrived with a perfect three-from-three League One win record but it was the home side who prevailed with a deserved 2-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes after the sending-off, the visitors went into a surprise lead when McCart was off the pitch and waiting to come back on after receiving treatment.

Rotherham reasserted their dominance and a Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty and a 90th-minute shot from Mallik Wilks settled the contest in their favour.

Town had gone in front after former New York loanee Josh Koroma had won the ball against Christ Tiehi and then raced away to set up Joe Hodge.

The Millers midfielder was playing for the first time since a groin issue and his boss absolved him of any blame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Christ was tired,” Evans said. “I'll take responsibility for that.

“Huddersfield will be up there at the end of the season. They're one of the big favourites for promotion. They're going to punish you, and they did."

Town also saw goalkeeper coach Andy Quy dismissed for delaying play and head coach Michael Duff red-carded for his protests on the final whistle.

Their assistant boss, Martin Paterson, said: “We think the key decisions probably were not correct.”