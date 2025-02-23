Steve Evans has an explanation for Rotherham's United disappointment against neighbours Barnsley
The League One Millers were second best against their South Yorkshire rivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium and a 1-0 defeat made it five losses in their last seven outings.
Evans' men were hit by poor refereeing decisions in a 2-1 stoppage-time reverse at Reading the previous Saturday and the boss felt that his side still hadn't recovered from that disappointment by the time of the Tykes clash.
“We've had a free week to be ready for this; that's the disappointing thing,” the Scot said after watching a second-half Adam Phillips penalty settle the contest.
“The team were really down after Reading. They felt compromised, they really did.
“We dominated them for the entire second half and it should have been three or four goals to us.
“We got all the empathy and correct apologies from the powers that be, but it takes two or three days to get your dressing room going again. Arguably, we never got going at all this week.”
Speaking soon after the final whistle, Evans described the performance of his men in a contest littered with spot-kick incidents as “tired”.
Barnsley were awarded the match-winning penalty and should have had two more – one for a foul by Reece James on Phillips and one for a Zak Jules handball – while the Millers had appeals waved away by referee Ollie Yates when Sam Nombe was hauled down.
“I go home thinking Rotherham United will never have a penalty again in the EFL,” Evans said. “Today's decision was an awful one. But arguably Darrell (Barnsley boss Clarke) will be disappointed he didn't get a couple more.”
The result left the Millers in 14th spot, 15 points away from the play-offs and six above the drop zone with 14 matches left to play.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.