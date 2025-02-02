Rotherham United boss Steve Evans at the Birmingham City game. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans delivered a blunt message to any players who aren't happy at Rotherham United as he backed this week's sale of wantaway defender Cohen Bramall.

The left-back departed for Portsmouth in the final days of the transfer window, with the Championship side paying an undisclosed fee to take the 28-year-old on a deal that runs only to the end of the season.

Evans has always said that he wants his squad to be full of men who are totally committed to the cause and are proud to wear the Millers shirt.

Speaking after yesterday's clash at League One leaders Birmingham City, he declared: “If you don't want to work for the club, get on the bus and disappear out of town.”

Bramall was in the final stages of his three-year deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium and had been exiled from the matchday 18 by Evans in December before being given a place in the bench last month.

The former Lincoln City flyer, who made 102 appearances for Rotherham and also played at times as a wing-back and a winger, had signalled his desire to leave South Yorkshire.

“He'd made it clear to me that he wasn't going to re-sign and he needed a fresh start,” Evans said. “There was a sum of money offered by Portsmouth.

“The chairman said to me: ‘Would that be fair considering that he's got only three months left to go?’ It was the only decision the board could make. Plus, Cohen was saying: ‘I want to go.’

Cohen Bramall who left Rotherham United earlier this week. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The boss said said of his no-nonsense straight-talking: "That's not me 'giving it large'. I don't want anyone here who isn't happy - not players, not my staff, not the grounds staff.

The Scot, who returned for a second spell in the hot-seat in April, implied that some players have been with the Millers mainly for the financial rewards.

“You have to want to be at Rotherham United,” he said. “For the last 18 months, not enough people have wanted to be here for the right reasons.”