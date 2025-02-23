Rotherham United's Sam Nombe goes down in the Barnsley area but no penalty would be given. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans has had his say on the four penalty incidents in the derby clash with Barnsley at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

His side yesterday fell to a fifth defeat in their last seven matches thanks to a second-half spot-kick converted by Tykes midfielder Adam Phillips.

Afterwards, Evans admitted that at least one of two other appeals should have gone the visitors' way and he also claimed the Millers should have had an award of their own.

Once again, he felt League One Rotherham were the victims of an injustice, following his similar claims surrounding penalty claims in recent matches with Reading, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

In his after-match press conference in New York's media suite, the boss spoke to the Advertiser about the quartet of flashpoints against the Tykes.

A foul by Millers left-back Reece James' on Phillips early in the match:

“Yeah, I think we got away with one there. At first sight I thought: 'Is that a penalty?' When you think that, it's likely that it was. From what my eyes told me, I'd have had very little to complain about had it being given.”

Rotherham's Sam Nombe appearing to be pulled over later in the first half:

“We are Rotherham United. We do not get penalties off EFL officials. That's my summary on that.”

(In the interests of accuracy, the Millers were awarded one at Reading last week).

The spot-kick that was given when home goalkeeper Dillon Phillips upended Davis Keillor-Dunn following a weak back-header from James:

“It's just a bad header by Reece. I watched it back just before I came in here. I think he's just not seen the attacking player behind him and thinks it's a simple cushion back to the keeper and then we go back up the pitch. We were so much on top at that stage in the game. He makes an error. It's a poor contact with the header. It's too soft and it gives the referee an opportunity to give a penalty. I would have given it if I'd been the referee.”

A clear handball by Millers centre-half Zak Jules when Rotherham were 1-0 down:

“I've looked at that one as well and I think it's a bit more difficult. I think it's more difficult when their lad is pushing Zak from behind. Arguably, the referee could have given a free-kick for the nudge on Zak. You see the two arms go up. Zak's body shape turns and he moves the ball with his arm as he's trying to usher it back to the goalkeeper.”

After an encouraging January had raised hopes of a play-off push, the 14th-placed Millers have lost four and drawn one of their five February fixtures.

Evans admits he was lucky to survive a poor run in November and January and now the pressure on him is mounting again.

The final whistle against Barnsley was greeted by loud booing and there has since been a torrent of criticism from supporters on social media.