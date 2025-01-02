Steve Evans gives an update on Rotherham United's January dealing
Evans is planning the same number of arrivals as departures this month and is talking of new blood arriving after Saturday's League One Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.
He says the stage has been reached where chief operating officer Paul Douglas and finance director Karen Thomas are entering proceedings.
“We know what we're trying to do,” said the boss after yesterday's 1-0 win at Lincoln City.
“(Director of football recruitment) Rob Scott is working really hard and Paul Douglas has started to get involved after the chairman ticked a couple of boxes.
“Paul is the man who does the financial side – him and Karen; Karen primarily.
“We don't hide it: this has to be a window where we balance things.”
Evans made 14 signings in the summer following his April return for a second spell in the hot-seat at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
When asked when he thought the first business of the new year would be done, he replied: "Two or three clubs are saying they're keen to talk to us about what we're trying to do.
“I don't think anything will happen before Huddersfield just because of logistics and time.”
The 17th-placed Millers delivered their best display of the season to see off mid-table Lincoln through a late goal by Joe Powell and could have triumphed by a greater margin.
“That's a top-tier performance by any stretch,” Evans said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.