Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans has held more talks with the manager of the midfield target Rotherham are seeking to bring to AESSEAL New York Stadium to strengthen their bid for League One promotion.

There had already been boss-to-boss contract about the young player, who is believed to be with a club from a higher division, about the possibility of a loan deal.

Evans revealed after yesterday's 0-0 home draw with Bristol Rovers that he had stepped up the Millers' interest on Friday.

“I spoke to his manager yesterday,” he told the Advertiser. “We're trying.”

The youngster is a highly-regarded prospect and whether he moves to Rotherham may depend on his parent club's business before the August 30 close of the summer transfer window.

There is a better chance of them sanctioning a deal if they land more new recruits themselves.

“They've played today and he was involved with them,” said Evans who had just watched his side have 20 attempts on goal without managing to secure the win they deserved against Rovers.

“When I was in the office before the game and was checking teams I saw the boy was in the 18. I'm thinking about his club: ‘Come on, get a few players in!’”

Mallik Wilks make his first appearance for Rotherham United against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The boss, who also wants to sign a ‘number 10’, said that head of football recruitment Rob Scott and chief operating officer Paul Douglas were continuing conversations on Rotherham's behalf and that he would be updated on developments in the next couple of days.

One player who has already moved to New York, attacker Mallik Wilks, made his debut as a 75th-minute substitute against Rovers following his loan switch from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old hadn't been selected for either of the Owls' opening two fixtures of the new campaign and had featured in only one pre-season match for Danny Rohl's side.

“Even in that 15/20-minute cameo you could see that there's a real player in there,” Evans said. “You can see he needs that fitness, those match minutes, that sharpness.

“He'll give our supporters many a great day and evening, for sure. So will the rest of the lads. I'm really pleased with the performance today but I go home down with the fact that we haven't won. It's two points left behind for us.”

The Millers are in Bristol Street Motors Trophy action on Tuesday when fellow League One side Mansfield Town come to New York for a group-stage game.