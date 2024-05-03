g

Manager Steve Evans says he will hold meetings with them once he has delivered his verdicts to senior members of his squad whose deals are also due to expire.

A number of exits are expected as the new boss, who arrived for a second spell in charge a fortnight ago, seeks to revive the club following this season's Championship relegation.

Youngsters whose contracts are up are forward Ciaran McGuckin, attacking midfielder Curtis Durose, winger Joel Holvey and goalkeeper Nat Ford.

Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans said: “The players I will meet with on Tuesday are the senior players. The younger players will probably be later than that, on Thursday or Friday.”

McGuckin and Holvey had a taste of second-tier action under previous manager Matt Taylor but have been out on loan at League of Ireland Dundalk and Northern Premier League Gainsborough Trinity respectively.

Durose, who spent the latter part of the campaign with Northern Premier League Matlock Town, hasn't featured in the first team since a Papa Johns Trophy outing in October 2021 while Ford made the squad for the trip to Bristol City last weekend but has yet to make his debut.

Evans had wanted to arrange behind-closed-doors action for them this week so he could watch them in a competitive environment.

However, that hasn't materialised and he says he will now take advice from staff who know the players from their under-18 days at the club.

“We're going to have to widen the net a little bit and speak to the youth guys. people like the head of youth (Richard Hairyes),” he said.

Midfielder Ben Wiles, now at Huddersfield Town, and striker Josh Kayode are the last players to emerge from the academy set-up and make a first-team impact and Evans is hoping that more follow in their footsteps.

“We need youngsters who are Rotherham born and bred in the team, don't we,” he said. “We need those young players who the fans can rally behind.”

Two other young players, centre-halves Jake Hull and Hamish Douglas, have deals that run until 2025.