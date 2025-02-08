Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans rounded on a referee for the second time in a week after his side today fell to a home defeat that all but ended his side's hopes of breaking into play-off contention in the closing stages of the season.

The 15th-placed Millers were beaten 2-1 on home soil by Shrewsbury Town who had arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium in next-to-bottom spot in League One.

Last Saturday, the boss railed at a penalty that was awarded to Birmingham City and led to a 2-1 Rotherham away loss.

This time, his anger was sparked by a spot-kick decision that wasn't given by Merseyside official Dale Baines just before the Shrews took a second-half lead.

“The one thing that sticks in my mind is the incident that leads to their opening goal,” Evans said. “There's a clear handball in their box first. It's a clear penalty. I thought the referee looked out of his depth with his decisions all over the pitch.

“He adds (only) five minutes at the end when we're laying siege to their goal. There's been three goals, there's been five substitutions, their goalkeeper's been warned several times.”

The result left the Millers ten points outside the top six.

The Shrews took the lead with a Taylor Perry strike and Rotherham equalised through Hakeem Odoffin's header only to concede again immediately when John Marquis tapped in.

Evans bemoaned his side's bad defending in a contest littered with delaying tactics by Gareth Ainsworth's visitors.

“We knew how the game was going to pan out,” he said. “Everything takes five minutes - throw-ins, goal-kicks, set-plays. They just play on the counter. They've got two goals from that today.

“We gave them an opportunity to score through bad defending and then it’s bad defending from two or three players collectively which leads to them getting the winner. The second was a shocking goal with shocking, bad defending.

“Then we huffed and puffed and did everything but score. The boys gave everything for the cause but it wasn’t to be.”

Both managers praised Jamal Blackman for denying Rotherham substitute Jordan Hugill with a stunning save at 1-0.

Evans said: “We were unlucky not to score. It’s a fantastic save.”

Ainsworth, who took charge of Town in November, said: “That is one of the best saves you’ll see this season, without a shadow of a doubt. If that’s in the Premier League it’s being shown hour after hour.”

It's the first time the Shrews have won back-to-back matches for two years and their boss added: “The players and the fans are buying into it at the moment and we’re a dangerous team.

“The boys are surprising me. They were fantastic.”