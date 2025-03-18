Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans pointed the finger at “poor defending” as he reflected on a 3-2 home loss for his League One side tonight.

The contest with high-flying Wycombe Wanderers sprang to life in the second half and the visitors triumphed through a last-gasp two-goal blast.

The scores had been level at 1-1 going into added time, then the Chairboys struck twice before Jonson-Clarke netted a penalty consolation for the Millers.

Evans felt that his side were at fault for Wycombe's equaliser, a header in open play from Richard Kone, and the 90th-minute goal that put Wanderers in front, another header from Sonny Bradley, this time from a corner.

“One of our centre-halves is at fault for the first goal,” he said. “The second goal is a frustrating one. It is a simple corner and Dillon gets blocked. The boys at Wycombe play for that type of routine. Dillon should do better with that. It’s poor defending.”

The manager, who had earlier seen Louie Sibley give his side the lead, had no issue with the visitor's 92-minute third, a low shot from Gideon Kodua.

“We were chasing to get back in the game and had four or five up front,” he said. “Wycombe take advantage of that.

“I have always said Wycombe are a good side, a good club with a great coach and I wish them every success.”

Clarke-Harris had had an 87th-minute ‘goal’ ruled out for a handball in the build-up and then his spot-kick, awarded for a foul on Josh Kayode, came too late for Rotherham to capitalise.

Evans felt that his side played well enough to win, saying: “There are one or two Wycombe players who I know personally and they know they have turned up with a balaclava today to take the points.

“In the second half, we were subjected only to the odd counter-attack. When their boy scored with the header to equalise, I think it was only the second or third time that they got in our box.

“The rest of it was us trying to get the goal. We got the (first) goal and Mallik (Wilks) hit the post before that and should score.”

Wycombe moved into the second automatic promotion place while the Millers remained in 14th spot.

Wanderers head coach Mike Dodds said: “Rotherham are one of the most direct teams I've ever come up against. That's not a criticism. They make life really difficult for you.

“Every three points between now and the end of the season is going to be important for us.

“Come the end of the season, it will read 3-2 to Wycombe and that is what people will remember.

“It wasn’t a game for the purist, that’s for sure. Our second-half performance was nearer where we wanted to be.”