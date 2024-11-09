Rotherham United manager Steve Evans suffers at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans has dropped a huge hint that some of the players he inherited when he returned to the Rotherham United hot-seat could be on their way out of AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Scot's second spell hasn't gone as planned and a summer of recruitment following his April appointment towards the end of last term's Championship relegation campaign has so far failed to yield the League One promotion push many observers were anticipating.

The latest setback came last night with a 2-0 defeat at derby rivals Barnsley and the boss finds himself under pressure because of the manner of performances and the club's disappointing 14th place.

In the after-match press conference, it was put to Evans that the Millers still had “big names” on the pitch despite the injury absences of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mallik Wilks and Jamie McCarty.

He responded: “Names mean nothing. When we came to the club, we saw some big names. But what we saw was nonsense. The bottom line is, names don't mean anything to me, and they shouldn't to the supporters.

“There are some big names. When – not if – they leave this club under me or someone else, they'll maybe be wakened up by who phones them.”

Players in the squad last night who were already at New York when Evans came back with number two Paul Raynor included Jordan Hugill, Sam Nombe, Hakeem Odoffin, Dillon Phillips, Christ Tiehi and Cohen Bramall.

It may be that some of the new faces who have failed to make their mark could also be going through the exit door.

Supporters' unrest at the end of the derby between Barnsley and Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Shaun McWilliams, Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong are among those who have endured a frustrating time since their arrivals.

There were unpleasant scenes at the final whistle as Oakwell as away fans gathered close to the tunnel to vent their anger at Evans and the Rotherham players.

Barnsley had won comfortably and the Millers' only attempt on target had come late on, when the score was still 1-0, as Jack Holmes' far-post effort was kept out by the outstretched foot of goalkeeper Ben Killip.

The manager seemed to make reference to problems behind the scenes as he reflected on the reaction of supporters.

“The message to them is, we'll go away and we'll work hard and we'll regroup,” he said.

“You have to say, it's over a season, not over three months. We're managing things that fans don't really want to know about.

“I pick a team and I put it on the pitch. If Jack Holmes scores, it's a different game. Barnsley were buckling under pressure and we make the chance. If we score from that, I think there would have been a different outcome tonight.”

Evans singled out one player who had shown the right attitude in a losing cause.

“Sam Nombe didn't have his best game by any stretch, but he harried and he chased and he fought for the jersey," he said. "You could see the fans getting up and applauding him.”