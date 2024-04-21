g

The new manager's first match back in charge after his return for a second spell in the hot-seat was stopped after nine minutes to allow doctors and paramedics to tend to the male Millers fan in the East Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Evans said following the 0-0 draw that he understood the man was in intensive care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players were taken off the pitch during the incident and play didn't resume for more than half an hour.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans at yesterday's game against Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Things like that don't happen very often in football,” Evans said. “When they do we have to humbly and respectfully back off and let an incredible medical team go and keep the gentleman alive.

“No-one should come to a game of football and not go home. My best wishes and prayers are with him. As a club, we're asking the Big Man upstairs to keep him here.”

St John's Ambulance staff and the doctors of both clubs administered emergency care and were warmly applauded by supporters from both sides as they walked back to their stations in the stadium once the spectator had been transferred to an ambulance and was on his way to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers issued a statement saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the supporter.

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the paramedics, medical professionals and both sets of supporters for the professionalism and compassion which was.