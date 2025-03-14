Rotherham United player Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has held informal talks with Hakeem Odoffin over the Rotherham United player's contract situation at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The boss says he was given the green light by club owner Tony Stewart to broach the subject with the 26-year-old whose deal is due to expire in the summer.

"I had the nod from the chairman to have a chat with Haks," Evans said. "We had a good chat in the office yesterday.

"As a management team, we're clear that we'd like him to be part of what we're doing going forward. It was nice to hear him say that's loved every minute of playing for us."

The likelihood is that the midfielder/centre-half – along teammate Cameron Humphreys whose contract is also nearing its end – will seek a new challenge elsewhere after four years in South Yorkshire.

Evans says the club won't be kept waiting for a decision when they put an offer on the table.

"He'll either sign or he'll go," the Scot said. "We won't be going beyond a week or two after the end of the season saying: 'Is Haks going to stay?'

"Players have to want to be here. If their heads are getting turned, let them go elsewhere. I have to have players who want to be here. Those who demonstrate they don't want to be here, we'll deal with that."

Evans acknowledges that there will be interest from elsewhere in the versatile former Hamilton Academical man who put a tough first year at New York behind him to become one of the Millers' most important figures.

"It will come down to what options Haks has as to whether we can do something," he said.