g

The Aston Villa prospect has become a regular starter as a left-sided centre-half under new boss Leam Richardson and his Premier League parent club are happy for him to remain in South Yorkshire beyond this month’s transfer window.

“At the moment, I’ve been told I'm staying,” the 20-year-old defender said to the Advertiser after last Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm really pleased about that because I'm getting regular football in a good league.”

Revan moved to the Millers on the final day of the summer transfer window when Matt Taylor was manager and the FA-Youth-Cup-winner has gone on to make 22 appearances in his first campaign in senior football.

He has impressed in a three-man backline alongside Sean Morrison and Hakeem Odoffin since Richardson was appointed head coach last month even though left-back is his usual position.

“I'm enjoying playing there,” he said. “I'm not a natural centre-back but I'll play wherever the gaffer puts me. I think I'm performing quite well. I can still improve. That will come in time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's always good to be as versatile as possible. Playing in more than one position is good for you.”