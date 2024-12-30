Rotherham United loanee Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have made their decision on whether either of their loan players will be remaining at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attackers Mallik Wilks and Joe Hungbo are due to spend the season in S60 but the Millers hold options to send them back to their parent clubs in the January transfer window.

The club aren't going public with their verdict just yet and the duo themselves don't know what the future holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be informed this weekend once Rotherham have contested a League One Yorkshire derby this weekend.

Rotherham United loanee Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Yes, we've made up our mind,” manager Steve Evans confirmed. “Obviously, we want to keep it in-house until we come out of the Huddersfield Town match on Saturday.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Wilks has faded after making an initial impact and scoring four goals while FC Nurnberg's Hungbo has struggled for starts.

The likelihood is that they will be released so that the wages the Millers are paying them can be freed up for new targets.

“Both players have given everything,” Evans said. “Whether we can spend that money more wisely, whether we can get something different in that we need ... that's a consideration.”