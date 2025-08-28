Rotherham United's Shaun McWilliams celebrates his goal against Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw is planning to hold on to midfield man Shaun McWillliams as he contemplates player departures at Rotherham United as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

The manager is ready to let some members of his League One squad leave AESSEAL New York Stadium before September 1's close of dealing.

However, McWilliams, who had been the subject of social-media exit speculation before shining in the Millers' last two matches, isn't one of them.

Hamshaw delivered a straight ‘yes’ as his answer when the Advertiser asked him if he expected the former Northampton Town man to still be with the club the day after the deadline.

"Shaun has never not been a big part of my plans,” the boss said. “He's hit a good run of form. He's been consistent over the last couple of games. I really like him, but then I like all of my midfield players.

“Shaun is a big part of what we're trying to do, as is Dan Gore, as Joe Powell, as is Kian Spence when he returns (from injury). We've brought Drue Yearwood in. Liam Kelly has done well at the end of last season and in a couple of games this season.

“There is good competition, I want competition. Players have to consistently do it.”

McWilliams, who turned 27 earlier this month, began the new campaign on the bench and had made only one brief substitute appearance in the league until last weekend's home clash with Wigan Athletic.

He came on at half-time in that match, scored and helped to turn the contest in Rotherham's favour before it ended in a 2-2 draw, then impressed as a starter in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley on Tuesday.

The Millers are overstocked in the centre of midfield where they will also have Josh Benson among their options once he recovers from a foot complaint, and a departure in that department isn't being ruled out.

“I'm aware that we're probably carrying one too many in that area,” Hamshaw said. “I'm aware that some of them will get annoyed that they're not playing. You know what happens next in football when that's the case. I'm not here to say that players won't come and go.”

Rotherham head to Doncaster Rovers this weekend for their second derby in five days and McWilliams can expect more game time at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I'm sure Shaun is looking forward to Saturday because he knows he's in a good run of form, and long may that continue,” Hamshaw said.

Earlier this week, the Millers had sold around 2,500 tickets of their 3,000 allocation.