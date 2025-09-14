Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw watches proceedings at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FRUSTRATED manager Matt Hamshaw queried a penalty verdict that went against his side in the aftermath of Rotherham United's League One loss at AFC Wimbledon.

The scores were locked at 1-1 in the 67th minute of yesterday's clash when referee Lee Swabey awarded the home side a spot-kick for a Jordan Hugill foul on Ryan Johnson.

The Millers striker appeared to haul the defender to the ground at a Dons corner but Hamshaw was far from convinced that there had been an infringement worthy of the Devon official's intervention.

“You've seen them given, but the ref could have quite easily waved play on,” the boss said. “I just think that when you watch our corners back, that sort of thing happens at all of them. If he's going to give that one, he has to give every other one.”

Rotherham looked to be in control of the contest in West London after being the better team in the first half and leading 1-0 at the break.

However, their standards slipped dramatically following the interval and a first away win of the campaign eluded them as the home side hit back to take all three points with a 2-1 triumph.

The Millers couldn't muster a strong enough response after Matty Stevens had converted from 12 yards to claim his fifth goal in nine matches this term.

“The referee's decision, you can say it kind of cost us the game,” Hamshaw said. “But we cost ourselves that game.”

Hugill, who was booked for his offence, was the man who put Rotherham in front, hitting the target for the first time in 11 months as he turned inside the penalty and slipped a low shot beyond goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Hamshaw was pleased to see the centre-forward end his drought but wondered if his side might have taken something from the match had the player been more fleet of foot.

“He obviously needed that goal, and I thought he worked tirelessly,” the boss said.

“There was space in behind. Jordan, bless him, he's not a ‘pace’ striker. If we'd had a bit more pace after they'd scored their goals, we might have got back into it.”