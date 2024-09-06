Rotherham United boss Steve Evans celebrates the win over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THERE'S no sound quite like the sound of a crowd leaving victorious after a football match.

There's an energy to it, an excitement, a heady mixture of satisfaction and happiness, release and relief.

I've missed it. Hearing that contented hum again as the New York crowd shuffled its sunlit way back into town, I realised how much. We deserved the win. We earned it. More than anything, though, we needed it.

The season won't be defined by winning against Huddersfield, but it is surely a pivot point. Had we lost, we'd face an autumn of struggle just to put ourselves in the play-off conversation. Instead, a strong September and we're right back in it.

Had we lost, the story would start to form of how the rot that had set in towards the end of last season had started to infect this. The dismal cup display against Fleetwood would not have been a disjointed one-off caused by too many changes to the starting line-up, but an emblem of a deeper malaise inside the club. Instead, Fleetwood is already forgotten. And, anyway, who wants an away trip to Stoke?

It's not just the result, either. By the end, it was the performance, too.

First half was more of the same. Everything slammed goalwards, another workout for the battering-ram approach of the early games, all power and weight but very much the blunt instrument. Yes, we could have been ahead, but the golden chance of the half fell to them.

Second half, something changed. The right words in the right ears in the half-time break, or just the longed-for moment on the field when it just, somehow, clicks. Maybe both. Maybe one led to the other. Either way, suddenly there was flow when there'd used to be grind. There was thinking alongside doing. Not just momentum was with us, but control, too.

We were bossing it. We decided the pace of the game. We decided where on the pitch the play would be. And we were careful, thoughtful, composed in use of the ball, even though we were attacking at speed.

I've missed that, too. I've missed seeing us play with a swagger, with a sense of belief in ourselves. I've missed not starting from the assumption that the opposition are better than us. I've missed conceding and not feeling that was it. Nice to have it back.