Rotherham United midfielder Joe Powell. Picture: Jim Brailsford

WE'VE been many things over the years.

We’ve been good. Sometimes really good. We’ve been bad. Sometimes really, really bad.

We’ve not very often been, well, just, ordinary. But that’s beginning to feel like the best description of us at the moment.

We weren’t bad against Burton. We weren’t lacking in effort, or willingness. We had bits of skill. We had opportunities, we had chances. But Burton deserved the draw.

For large parts of the game, they had a bit more poise in possession, a bit more clarity in how they wanted to play and how they wanted to make chances. But then we had a bit more power, gave off a bit more of a sense of general threat.

They were the sort of team that would score from a deliberately-placed shot, given time and space. We were the sort of team that would threaten from crosses and set-plays.

It was, in the end, an ordinary game between two ordinary teams. Maybe both are in false positions in the league. Maybe they are. But maybe not by much.

We’re mostly solid in defence. But then someone switches off and doesn’t close down the shot. And we concede.

We chase around in attack. We’re busy. But we’re a bit one-footed and a bit one-paced and a bit too willing to just generally barrel forward in the hope that something might open up or something clever might occur to us to do. It keeps looking like it might. It hardly ever does.

The frustration is that there’ve been moments, like when you tune an old manual radio and the static suddenly turns into a crystal-clear sound, when it’s great.

For twenty-five minutes in the second half against Huddersfield and in the first half against Burton, there was a flow, a sense that our gears had properly meshed.

But we missed more chances than we took in that spell. We lost our lock on the radio signal. The music we’d suddenly tuned into got lost in the static of honest, wholehearted graft.

A genuinely good side lies just outside the range of our performances so far.

I want that bit of dart from Clarke Harris, that little burst of pace from Powell, that extra clarity of mind from Wilks. I’m not sure if it’s going to come.

It’s still early. Four games from now, we could be right in the mix. But we’re not where we want to be.

We might be growing into our true potential.

Or it might be that we are just what we are.