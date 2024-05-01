Aghgh: Aghhgg. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Viktor Johansson could be wearing a Rotherham United shirt for the last time on Saturday when the club round off their Championship campaign at home to Cardiff City.

The Swede, arguably the best goalkeeper in the division and certainly one of the most popular Millers players of modern times, is set to depart in the summer when a clutch of suitors will queue up to take advantage of a release clause in his contract.

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone is hoping fans give the 25-year-old international a similar AESSEAL New York Stadium send-off to the one they afforded another legendary figure, Richard Wood, last term.

He said: “It's been an honour to play alongside Viktor, an honour to call him a teammate; not just because of the work he's done on the pitch but also for how he conducts himself off it.

“He's always smiling, he's a wonderful guy and he's been incredible this season. He's an amazing shot-stopper.”

Twelve months ago, supporters reduced captain Wood to tears in his final home game with the warmth of their ovation when he stood in front of the North Stand after the final whistle of a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

“Viktor deserves a ‘Woody’ moment,” Rathbone said.

Johansson was an untested prospect when Rotherham offered him a new start in 2020 following his departure from Leicester City.

He has gone on to enjoy a League One promotion, lift Papa Johns Trophy silverware, be voted Player of the Year in a season of Championship survival and receive his first cap for his country.

Not only that, he has won the hearts of fans with the quality of his performances, his bravery, his passion for the club and his loveable demeanour.

Rathbone believes the keeper - who will be voted Player of the Year again this term - wouldn't look out of place in the Premier League or in any of the best leagues in Europe.

“Viktor is wonderful and I want him to go on and achieve everything that I know he can do,” he said.

“He'll go down as a Rotherham legend and he deserves to because his standards have been impeccable.”

At the end of a tough relegation campaign, Rathbone is desperate to sign off with a victory against the mid-table Bluebirds.

“We're doing it for ourselves and the supporters,” he said. “The supporters have stuck with us this season and deserve so much credit. The number who have travelled to games, it's special. We really appreciate them.”

The Millers are also doing it for a certain player.